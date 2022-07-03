Buckets had a life well lived

Buckets had his own unique quirks that the staff look back on with a smile describing him as a creature of habit who had definite likes and dislikes. One of his favourite things to do was to immerse himself in a box of second hand collars and roll around "he just loved the smell", then there was his jealousy of any litter of kittens that came into the practice for rehoming and his impatience to flee the clinic as soon as the doors were open, if he had been locked in overnight with a barking dog.