Buckets had a life well lived

Seventeen years of love and devotion has come to an end for the team at the North Cowra Veterinary Surgery with the recent passing of a much revered team member and "accidental inhabitant", Buckets the cat.
Buckets, or Buckie as he was also known, wasn't owned by anyone but had at his command all members of staff who happily "served him" and this also earned him the added title of "his majesty" in his later years.
Often perched on a pillow, on a chair in reception, or a staff keyboard at the front counter, Buckets became an icon of the team and a feline friend to many clients whom he greeted over the years.
The bond between practice owner, Stuart Austin, and Buckets, was especially strong. Stuart would religiously travel out of hours from his home every Saturday and Sunday, to let Buckets out in the morning and ensure he was safely back in the practice at night. Whenever Stuart would take annual leave, a staff member would gladly take over this duty.
Initially it was an act of great kindness by an Erambie resident, on a scorching hot 46 degree day in the summer 17 years ago, that brought the then tiny kitten, almost dead from heat exhaustion to the veterinary team. The man had found the kitten abandoned and near unconscious on a road near his home and in the hope of saving its life brought it to the practice for care.
The vet on duty immediately swung into action, plunging the kitten into a bucket of ice to reduce his core temperature as rapidly as possible. The kitten responded and showed signs of life and on the road to recovery the name "Buckets", for the bucket of ice that saved his life, stuck, and his name became part of his celebrity over the years.
This was not the last time Buckets would use up one of his nine lives having many close encounters with death including attacks by a Staffy and a Rottweiler on separate occasions and a sickening kick to the head by a horse which had come into the practice backyard for an x-ray. Buckets even stowed away in a boat and went to Wyangala in 2011 being returned after a week when he was discovered by the boat owners, this story even made the paper at the time.
Stuart reflected fondly on his "dear old friend" saying he was "loved by kids and clients, was more like a dog than a cat, would even play fetch with my daughter and scoffed his food down like a dog." "We thought he was a dog impostor," Stuart laughed.
"Of course we never planned to keep him and one of the vets had even found him a home in Melbourne, but we couldn't part with him when it came time for him to leave, and he became our accidental inhabitant."
"As his health began to fail him over the past couple of years and his public appearances became less, many clients would enquire after him."
Buckets had his own unique quirks that the staff look back on with a smile describing him as a creature of habit who had definite likes and dislikes. One of his favourite things to do was to immerse himself in a box of second hand collars and roll around "he just loved the smell", then there was his jealousy of any litter of kittens that came into the practice for rehoming and his impatience to flee the clinic as soon as the doors were open, if he had been locked in overnight with a barking dog.
One of his favourite tricks was to dart outside right on 5pm each day and find a hiding place, forcing staff into a game of hide and seek to find him before they could lock up and leave. "We've had hundreds of adopted kittens through this clinic over the years but none have had his personality."
It was this big personality that has left an indelible mark on those who knew him best. In recognition of this staff and clients past and present, who had formed strong bonds with Buckets, were invited to the surgery to say a final goodbye when his health had reached a critical point.
It was then time for Buckets to pass peacefully surrounded by the staff who loved him, a fitting end to a cat full of character, that no-one owned but everyone loved, who gave so much pleasure and had a life well lived.
Bucket's final resting place is beneath a newly planted oak tree in Stuart's driveway where he'll will pass and reflect on his old friend daily.
