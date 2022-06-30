Funding boost to help promote Woodstock

Woodstock Progress Association is set to receive a funding boost through a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.
This funding will go towards enhancing visitor engagement and improve connections within the existing community, by developing information boards that tell the stories of significant Woodstock locations.
Advertisement
Woodstock Progress Association was joined by 66 community organisations from around rural. regional and remote parts of the country in sharing $776,583 of grant funding from the SRC program across several categories.
There were 26 projects receiving funding support ongoing recovery from the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires and 41 projects, including Woodstock Progress Association's project, being funded through the Small & Vital stream of the SRC program.
Jill Karena, Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR, said that a noticeable trend emerged in this latest round of applications.
"Interestingly, we saw a strong interest for community gardens in this round. With the cost of living rising on top of the food shortages that are happening as a result of the pandemic and natural disasters like drought and floods, there are growing concerns in rural areas about food security and the lack of access to nutritious, affordable food.
"This is why flexible programs like SRC are crucial. The funding from this program can be used where community leaders see the greatest need. Our climate and our economy are rapidly evolving and these grants can be used to support a broad range of community-led, grassroots initiatives that are helping to address very current issues in real time," Ms Karena said.
The SRC program is collaboratively supported by many generous donors and always accepts applications for grant funding.
The FRRR have also implemented a COVID-recovery stream - Rebuilding Rural Communities. thanks to recent support from the Australian Government.
They encourage local not-for-profit and community groups are encouraged to review the expanded program guidelines and apply. More information about the SRC program is available at www.frrr.org.au/src.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.