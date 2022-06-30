Cowra Guardian

Funding boost to help promote Woodstock

June 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodstock Progress Association has received a $10,000 grant to enhance visitor engagement and improve connections within the existing community. Photo courtesy of https://visitwoodstock.com.au/

Woodstock Progress Association is set to receive a funding boost through a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.