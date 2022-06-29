Cowra Guardian

School holidays are packed full of entertainment at Cowra Civic Centre

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:51am
It's going to be a busy couple of weeks at Cowra Civic Centre during the Winter School holidays for a line-up of a music concert, live theatre on screen and three new release animation hit feature films.

