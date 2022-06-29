School holidays are packed full of entertainment at Cowra Civic Centre

It's going to be a busy couple of weeks at Cowra Civic Centre during the Winter School holidays for a line-up of a music concert, live theatre on screen and three new release animation hit feature films.
Adapted from the trilogy of fantasy novels by Phillip Pullman is The Book of Dust, a terrific new theatre show.
Captured live on stage from London's National Theatre, the critically acclaimed production is then screened at Cowra Civic Centre. Waters are rising and storms are brewing. Two young people and their dmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future.
And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others. Awarded multiple four stars reviews, The Guardian considers the production 'A theatrical marvel' and WhatsOnStage describes it as 'a terrific piece of story-telling, confident and enthralling'. No flights are required to catch this "dazzling" piece of theatre that pushes technology to the limit in its imaginative staging. Suitable for young adults and keen readers, tickets are just $25*. Treat yourself and your teen to an experience you will be talking about for a long time.
Saturday 2 July at 1pm
Uncle Roger Knox has uplifted and entertained audiences from across the world with his beautiful honeyed voice. He has embraced a diverse career in Cabaret, Gospel and Country Music. With a performing career spanning more than 4 decades, he is a much loved and respected Aboriginal performer and Elder. For the first time he is coming to Cowra to perform a family concert as a special event to kick off NAIDOC Week. Everyone is welcome to attend and see why he is known as the Black Elvis and King of Koori Country. If you have never heard him before you won't be disappointed, and if you have, you'll know what a treat the Cowra audience is in for. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for concession/children.
Sunday 3 July at 2pm
Animation film is often a big part of children's lives - be it the classics, the franchise films or the out of nowhere smash-hits. The stories these films share often resonate with young people in ways adults don't always understand - relatable characters, situations they have found themselves in, or just the magic of make-believe and far away fantasy worlds. Our two holidays films are great examples of the power of animation films. We proudly present screenings of Pil's Adventures, Lightyear and Minions - Rise of Gru - all rated PG.
Pil is a young orphan living in the medieval city of Foggyburgh. One day, the cruel regent Tristain curses Roland, the heir to the throne, by changing him into a "chickat" (half chicken, half cat). To save Roland and the kingdom, Pil embarks on a quest for the antidote, along with Graubart, a clumsy guard with a good heart, Jiggler, a young loony jester, and her three tamed weasels. From the Cursed Forest to the Glen of the Beast, Pil and her unlikely companions live their greatest adventure and find the family they never had. Pil's Adventures screens Friday 8 July at 10am, Saturday 9 July at 1pm, and Sunday 10 July at 1pm
Lightyear is a sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Session times are Thursday 14 July at 10:30am and 1pm, Friday 15 July at 10:30am and 1pm, Saturday 16 July at 2pm, and Sunday 17 July at 12:15pm.
From the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions in Minions - Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto-a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please-this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Session times are Thursday 14 July at 3pm, Friday 15 July at 3pm, Saturday 16 July at noon, and Sunday 17 July at 10:15am.
Tickets to Pil's Adventures, Lightyear and Minions Rise of Gru are just $14* each and we accept NSW Parents vouchers by phone and counter.
