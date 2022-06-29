School holidays are packed full of entertainment at Cowra Civic Centre

From the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions in Minions - Rise of Gru. Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto-a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please-this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Session times are Thursday 14 July at 3pm, Friday 15 July at 3pm, Saturday 16 July at noon, and Sunday 17 July at 10:15am.