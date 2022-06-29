Cowra Guardian

More than 750 entries received for Cowra Wine Show

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The renown Cowra Wine Show and the Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show, will once again be held at the wonderfully renovated Heritage Pavilion, from July 18 to 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.