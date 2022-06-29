More than 750 entries received for Cowra Wine Show

The renown Cowra Wine Show and the Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show, will once again be held at the wonderfully renovated Heritage Pavilion, from July 18 to 23.
Show chairman Michael Flannery said judging of over 750 wines from those vineyards and wineries from all over Australia, who were wise enough to enter our two shows will commence on Monday, July 18.
Judging, Mr Flannery said, will continue daily until the Trophy Judging of the "Best of the Best", takes place on Thursday, July 21.
"The ever popular Public Tasting will again be held on Saturday 23rd," Mr Flannery said.
"Last year's "COVID restrictions, meant that we had to cancel that Public Tasting, but those who bought tickets last year, will be able to use them this year, providing you have a valid proof of purchase," he said.
Tickets are available at $60, through Ticketek, for you to "sip and slurp and sup" your way through the great line up of wines while dining on fabulous finger food.
"Tickets are limited, so order yours now and don't miss out," Mr Flannery said.
The Presentation Dinner where you get to taste the "Best of the Best" Trophy Winners and Gold Medal winners, while dining on a delicious 6 course Degustation Dinner, will again be held at the Heritage Pavilion on Saturday, August 6.
Tickets for this event are available at the Show Office.
"So go on, be true to Cowra's great heritage and "Breakout at the Cowra Wine Show Week," Mr Flannery said.
