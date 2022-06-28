More events for wine show

Helping everyone to recover on Sunday, the Civic Square will come alive with the 'Hangover Breakfast and Artisan Markets' organised by the Cowra Civic Centre, before a 'Back on Track' High Tea will be held at the Cowra Railway Station aboard the newly renovated Lounge Car from the Lachlan Valley Railway. Antionio's wines will be providing complimentary drinks, with catering from local business 'Plated 2 Please'.