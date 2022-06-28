More events for wine show

Cowra Tourism and the Cowra Show Society have combined forces to make this year's Cowra Wine Show bigger and better than ever.
As a result Cowra Tourism Corporation is hosting the inaugural celebrations of the Cowra Wine Show weekend with the Cowra Winter Wanderlust, a program of events running from the July 22 to 24.
Partnering with local wineries, community groups, and businesses, Cowra Tourism is aiming for the festivities to drive an increase in overnight visitation and visitor spend in the region.
"We're excited to bring the Winter Wanderlust program to Cowra with the support of the Cowra Show Society and many other local businesses and groups," said Cowra Tourism's Acting Manager Kurt Overzet.
"Our aim is to encourage visitors coming for the Cowra Wine Show Public Tasting to stay longer and spend more money in the region by building on the incredible event that is the Cowra Wine Show and making a whole weekend out of it".
The Cowra Winter Wanderlust celebrations begin Friday the 22nd with a 'Friday Feast' at The Ironbark Smoked Barbecue at the Mill, which will feature a four-course meal and live music by Cowra musician Shane Kerr.
Saturday comprises of a full itinerary with activities such as ' Lunch with the Winemaker' at The Quarry Restaurant and Cellar Door, a 'Paint and Sip' workshop at the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre with 'Strawberry Hills Events' and S.omethinngyoulove and a chance to 'Meet the Winemaker' at the Cowra Visitor and Information Centre with vigneron Sam Statham from Rosnay Organic.
Helping everyone to recover on Sunday, the Civic Square will come alive with the 'Hangover Breakfast and Artisan Markets' organised by the Cowra Civic Centre, before a 'Back on Track' High Tea will be held at the Cowra Railway Station aboard the newly renovated Lounge Car from the Lachlan Valley Railway. Antionio's wines will be providing complimentary drinks, with catering from local business 'Plated 2 Please'.
For more information or to book your Cowra Winter Wanderlust Weekend experience visit www.visitcowra.com.au/cowra-winter-wanderlust or give the Cowra Visitor Information Centre a call on 02 6342 4333.
