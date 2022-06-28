A time for students and teachers at Cowra High to reflect

Staff and students at Cowra High School gathered on Tuesday to celebrate NAIDOC Week with performances by a selection of the school's talented dancers reflecting on this year's theme "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!".
Master of Ceremonies Kimball Sullivan spoke about this year's theme and how it highlights the difference many people have made over the years to promote just causes related to First Nations people.
This year's NAIDOC theme was elaborated on by Year 12 Indigenous student Ryan Carroll who described it as a powerful reminder of those in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities who have fought for change in the past.
He said the week celebrated those who have driven the change, highlighting the work of Adam Goodes, Archie Roach and Linda Burney.
Wagambirra Dance Group, led by Dinwan's Connection's Jared Burns, were first To take to the stage.
The Wagambirra Dance Group have performed at the Festival of International Understanding and the opening of Headspace this year.
Dinwan's Connection member Jared Burns said this week is very important to share his knowledge with both the Wagambirra Dance Group and their audience.
Mr Burns said it is a credit to the younger performers that they are living up to their cultural connections.
Cowra High School's NAIDOC celebrations also featured performances from Year 12 students Sam Haeata, Gary Cheng and Lucy Murray.
Sam Haeata, a student with Maori heritage, performed a piece from his HSC body of work titled "Tiki Tapu" which is a song about the tradition of Moko or facial tattoos.
Sam said his performance is about keeping culture and tradition alive.
"This tradition shows the fearlessness and masculinity of Maori men. It is sacred and has deep spiritual roots," Sam said.
"This tradition, at one point in time, was almost completely lost. It is up to us, the rising generations, to look after, and never be responsible for losing traditions again."
Gary Cheng, a member of the Wagambirra Dance Group and the NSW Public School's State Aboriginal Dance Company choreographed a dance piece called "The Spear". The performance showcased the cultural knowledge which continues through dance and ceremony.
The performance by Lucy Murray, a member of the Aboriginal Dance Company for Schools Spectacular, drew on her experience with world class choreographers. Her performance, 'The Night Sky', highlighted the connection with country and the sky, while also detailing the caution of encountering the first white men in Australia.
The Cowra High School Dance Company finished the performances with "Flow of the Lachlan - Gulari", which took the audience through the Lachlan River's cycles.
