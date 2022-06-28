Cowra Guardian
A time for students and teachers at Cowra High to reflect

By Brendan McCool
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:42am, first published June 28 2022 - 4:22am
Staff and students at Cowra High School gathered on Tuesday to celebrate NAIDOC Week with performances by a selection of the school's talented dancers reflecting on this year's theme "Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!".

