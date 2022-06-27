Donna Rygate guest speaker at Cowra Ladies Probus

Ladies Probus was back again at the Cowra Services Club for its June meeting with gust speaker Donna Rygate who was introduced by Margie Ryan.
Donna was in the NSW Public Service for 25 years and now co-owns a farming property at Canowindra.
She has an Economics and Masters degree and is also a member of various boards.
Donna is currently enrolled in a Law Masters at Macquarie University.
In 2017 Margie Ryan saw Dona speak about getting more women involved in local government.
She is now on the board of Central Tablelands Local Land Services which has lots of projects underway covering 173 protected species, including woodland birds on farms, honeyeaters, as well as other declining bird species.
They are also involved in the release of captive bred birds and are trying to protect rare species of plants, including the small purple pea found in Mandurama,
Sandra Anthony-Cox thanked Donna for her wonderful presentation, with a box of beautiful flowers, saying how she enjoyed her talk as coming from the city one doesn't know how important the land is.
Members Beryl and Anne are arranging a mystery trip for Tuesday, September 13.
After a quiz members spoke about the British items they had brought to the meeting.
In closing four jokes were told by Sandra, so the meeting ended in laughter.
The next meeting is Friday, July 8.
Please bring a recycled Christmas gift wrapped in Christmas paper (if possible) for a Christmas in July meeting.
Should be fun.
