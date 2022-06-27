Cowra Guardian

Tom Peadon wins bowls C Grade singles titles over Russell Simpson

By Greg Nichols
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Peadon (right) being congratulated by Bob Morgan. Photo contributed.

Congratulations to Tom Peadon on winning the C Grade Singles Championship last Wednesday defeating Russel Simpson 31 -19 in the final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.