Tom Peadon wins bowls C Grade singles titles over Russell Simpson

Congratulations to Tom Peadon on winning the C Grade Singles Championship last Wednesday defeating Russel Simpson 31 -19 in the final.
Last week saw a number of the A Grade Singles 1st Round matches played, plus two 2nd round matches.
Results from last week
1st Round Ken Porter def John Pickard 25 - 23.
Bob Morgan def Dennis Sargent 25 - 13.
Michael Baldwin def Steve Sculthorpe 25 - 12.
Bruce Oliver def Shane Egan 25 - 10.
Dorcas Presnell def Greg Nicholls 25 - 16.
To be played Alan Anderson v Neville Connor, Mick Beath v Russel Simpson and Paul Druery v Trevor Ellis.
2nd Round David Bohanna def Joe Burgin 25 - 20.
Robert Oliver def Kak Smith 25 - 8.
2nd Round matches to be played on or before Saturday 9th July
Ken Porter v winner Anderson/Connor.
Bob Morgan v Michael Baldwin.
Bruce Oliver v winner Beath/Simpson.
Dorcas Presnell v winner Druery/Ellis.
John Bischof v Noel Hubber.
Chris Pearce v Trevor Pullen.
This Saturday will see the final of this year's Four's Championship played between Alan Anderson and Noel Hubber.
