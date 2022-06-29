A great start to the year Advertising Feature

LEADERS: The 2022 Year 7 Student Leadership Council - Alex Boswell, Michael Hayes, Noah Hamer, Makenna Rowston, Curtis Basham and Samuel Lawler. Photo: Supplied

Cowra High School have concluded the first half of 2022, transitioning back into the hustle and bustle of school life. Term Two has really concluded quickly and staff have worked hard to compose reports that reflect they know all their students and how they learn. We encourage students with parents to carefully read the feedback provided by teachers and implement key actions during Semester Two to improve their learning skills.

The inter-school sporting exchange continued this year in Camden with all 128 students who competed having lots of fun, and have continued to build on friendships that have been developed from this competition. We also look forward to hosting the competition in 2023.

FRESH FACES: Year 7 students, Daryl Kumira, Lailani Lee and Dilan Jordan along with their fellow Cowra High students have started off 2022 with a bang. Photo: Supplied

NAPLAN this year was the first for Cowra High students to sit online. It was a huge culture change for our Year 7 and 9 students, as well as staff learning the new process. I would like to congratulate all students who took part in this testing, and look forward to seeing your results and celebrating these with the teachers, parents and carers.

South Sydney Rabbitohs players, Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, visited Cowra High in a rare opportunity in the middle of the football season, which was a fabulous day for our Cowra community. The well-known Rabbitohs players were joined by Australian TV presenter, Luke Carroll, and they began their day with breakfast at Kendal St, having a bite to eat with some lucky raffle ticket winners. The raffle proceeds were donated to the Cowra Junior Rugby League Club.



At Cowra High we share with each other and the community.

The players spoke at a whole school assembly with a Q and A led by Luke Carroll sharing their stories about growing up, the importance of education, the challenges of playing high level football, and always ensuring students have a Plan B for their future.



They led clinics for local primary school students, shared lunch and stories with our PBL 'golden ticket' winners, had a Q and A with Mr Berry's Year 12 Sports Coaching class, and signed autographs for students and community members to conclude the day.