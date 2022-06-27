Cancer Action Group thanks students for their donation

Cowra & District Cancer Action Group has expressed a huge thank you to Natalie Mallon and Charlotte Partridge for choosing Cowra & District Cancer Action Group as their charity during this year's Festival of International Understanding.
The two girls were participants in the Cowra Festival International Understanding as Youth Ambassadors representing St Raphael's school.
It was an absolute pleasure to work with these two delightful young ladies, their dedication, respect, and passion towards their community is outstanding.
Thank you also to St Raphael's school, Ms Bischof, students, and families for supporting the girls on their Mufti Day and Movie Night.
Natalie and Charlotte donated $2300:05 which is a fabulous effort.
Donations such as these allow us to continue to support the Chemotherapy Unit at Cowra Hospital.
Our future certainly looks bright when we have young people such as Natallie and Charlotte working and supporting for our local community.
