Cowra Guardian

Cancer Action Group thanks students for their donation

By Jean Sandberg
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:45am
Cowra Cancer Action Group president Jean Sandberg with St Raphael's students Natalie Mallon and Charlotte Partridge.

Cowra & District Cancer Action Group has expressed a huge thank you to Natalie Mallon and Charlotte Partridge for choosing Cowra & District Cancer Action Group as their charity during this year's Festival of International Understanding.

