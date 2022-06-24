Thirty three starters at veterans golf

There was a field of 25 Golfers playing in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. As in the Veterans nine hole event only one player, being the club champion Peter Kirwan was able to play to his handicap and win the Pro Comp, just one point ahead of the other prize winners.