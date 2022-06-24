Thirty three starters at veterans golf

The threat of possible rain did not deter the Veteran Golfers when a field of 33 starters took to the Cowra Golf Club course to play a 9 hole stableford event, commencing from the 10th tee.
Despite heavy clouds at time there was no rain and the apparent playing conditions could only be described as excellent, but this was not reflected with scores with only one Veteran playing to his handicap.
Congratulations to John Holmes for his winning score of 18 points, in this closely contested event with all prize winners within a range of two points.
The eight veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford point score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets
18 John Holmes (20).
17 Bob Vidulich (23).
17 Warwick Stubbing (23).
17 John Jensen (9).
17 Michael Prescott (4).
16 Ross Skene (24).
16 Graeme Clements (21).
16 Lester Black (29 )*.
*On a countback from other players on 16 Points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrants handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 25 Golfers playing in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps. As in the Veterans nine hole event only one player, being the club champion Peter Kirwan was able to play to his handicap and win the Pro Comp, just one point ahead of the other prize winners.
1st Peter Kirwan 36.
2nd Jamie Judd 35.
3rd John Jensen 35.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following players, with their point scores: Ken Harcombe 34, Michael Prescott 33, Colin Ridding 32, Lester Black 32, Graeme Clements 32.
The NEAREST PINS.
5th HOLE, Sponsored by Nicky Basson, winner Ken Harcombe 265cm.
14th HOLE, Sponsored by Jamie Judd, winner Michael Miller 112cm.
