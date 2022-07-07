Mask worn during break and enter

A man who was involved in a break and enter in company was jailed for 12 months in the Cowra Local Court on June 22, 2022.
Troy Adam Reid, 45, of Lee Street entered a plea of guilty when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely.
His sentence will be served as an Intensive Corrections Order in the community.
Reid's solicitor told the court he had been co-operative with police and believed he was taking property that belonged to a co-accused.
According to police documents about 11am on Christmas Day 2020 the victim of the break and enter left home for an overnight stay at relatives, a fact that was known to Reid's co-accused.
About 1.33am on December 26 police say Reid and the co-accused entered a property in Brisbane Avenue and removed items from the main bedroom and living room.
"The co-accused nominated property that as collected by the accused and placed in a pillow case or similar," police documents tabled to the court revealed.
Police said the two were captured on CCTV exiting the premises at 1.51am via a rear door with Reid throwing a material bag, similar to a pillow case over his shoulder.
The co-accused, police said, was carrying a laptop.
At 3.35 Reid was captured on CCTV returning to the premises and captured again leaving at 3.41am.
Police said he was wearing a mask at the time.
Documents also revealed the victim believed the co-accused may have been involved.
After making local enquiries police say Reid and the co-accused were identified as the possible offenders.
When Reid was interviewed on October 9 last year police says he admitted his involvement saying "I grabbed stuff. She told me what to grab".
He also told police, documents revealed, that he kept a watch from the break and enter which he later sold.
"I was off me head on drugs then," he also told police.
"I'm sorry that I done it. I wish I hadn't done it" and "I shouldn't have done it".
