Disqualified driver had been involved in an accident previously

Megan Jai Eyles, 24, was jailed for six months, with the sentence to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO) in the community, when she appeared in Cowra Local Court on June 22, 2022.
Eyles, of Eulo Street, entered a plea of guilty to charges of mid range drink driving and driving disqualified when she appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely.
The offences breached Community Correction Orders Eyles was on for mid range drink driving and affray.
Magistrate Kiely took no action in relation to the affray breach and recommenced Eyles' CCO for the drink driving breach.
In addition to the ICO, Eyles was disqualified from driving for nine months, ordered to abstain from alcohol, fined $1650 and ordered to install an interlock device on any vehicle she drives for 24 months at the end of her nine month disqualification.
"Your reading was 0.116 and you were driving whilst disqualified having been disqualified for mid range drink driving only a couple of months prior which involved an accident," Ms Kiely said to Eyles.
"It is not acceptable to get behind the wheel with this level of alcohol," she said.
Eyles, police documents tabled to the court reveal, was stopped by police about 4.30pm on September 22 last year.
Asked to produce her licence she admitted it had been suspended.
After a roadside breath test proved positive a breath analysis performed at the Cowra Police Station returned a reading of 0.116.
Asked about her drinking that day Eyles told police, the documents reveal, that she had four stubbies to drink, the first at 2pm and the last about 4.10pm.
