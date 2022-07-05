Drink driver told he "could've killed somebody"

A 23 year-old Blayney man who was airlifted to Westmead Hospital after a single vehicle accident was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on a six month Community Corrections Order in Cowra Local Court on June 22, 2022.
Brodie Paul Coughlan, of Hawke Street, Blayney was appearing in court for sentencing after being charged with a mid range drink driving offence.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely told Coughlan the circumstances surrounding his offence are "the very reason police take such a hard line on drink driving".
"You could've killed somebody else.
"There has to be the strongest message sent particularly given the sate your found yourself in," Ms Kiely said.
According to police documents presented in court Coughlan, after leaving a hotel in Lyndhurst approximately 10.50pm, collided with a telegraph pole and a bin which was bolted to a concrete slab causing his vehicle to flip on to its side.
Documents reveal he was able to free himself from the vehicle with assistance from members of the public who moved him to the opposite side of the road where he went in to shock and in and out of consciousness.
Police said a blood test taken at Westmead at 2.10am the next morning revealed Coughlan's blood alcohol level to be 0.0062.
A police Forensics expert later estimated that Coughlan's blood alcohol would have been between 0.065 and 0.145 at the time of the accident and most likely 0.099.
Coughlan told police he had consumed five alcoholic drinks, his first at 3.30pm.
His solicitor told the court he is currently paying off a $47,000 vehicle that he no longer has as a result of the accident.
