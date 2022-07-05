Cowra Guardian
Drink driver told he "could've killed somebody"

Updated July 5 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:10am
A 23 year-old Blayney man who was airlifted to Westmead Hospital after a single vehicle accident was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on a six month Community Corrections Order in Cowra Local Court on June 22, 2022.

