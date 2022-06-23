Jenny Dresser wins Cowra Cup at Cowra Ladies Golf Tournament

With a smaller than normal, yet enthusiastic field, the Cowra Ladies Annual Golf Tournament was played over three days on June 15, 16 and 17.
The tournament, which has been held annually for over 50 years, attracted both local and visiting players from Bathurst, Cowra, Duntryleague, Forbes, Grenfell, Manildra, Moss Vale, Murrumbidgee, Parkes, The Grange and Wellington.
A big thank you to our generous sponsors - Allan Gray and Co, Cowra Toyota, Beecher Wool Services, Carruthers Machinery Co, Cowra Services Club, Cowra Services Club Motel, Raine andHorne Cowra and Cowra Shire Council whose support enables us to hold our tournament each year.
Also thanks must go to the Cowra Golf Club President, Robert Oliver, the office and bar staff, green staff (who had the course in great condition), the Veterans for help with the raffle and novelty events, Tom Perfect and his Proshop Staff, our Ladies Captain, Jenny Dresser, her Committee and our Lady members who assisted in all areas to ensure the success of the tournament.
Congratulations to Jenny Dresser on winning the Cowra Cup and Jean Peterswald Salver.
Results for Division I - Trophies presented by Jenni Fagan, CGC Life Member.
36 hole scratch winner Jenny Dresser (Cowra), Runner-up Sue Smith (Cowra); 36 hole handicap winner Jenny Dresser (Cowra), runner-up Sue Smith (Cowra). Wednesday 18 hole scratch winner Cheryl McKeown (Cowra), Runner-up Susan Shallis (Moss Vale); 18 hole handicap winner Susan Shallis (Moss Vale), runner-up Cheryl McKeown (Cowra); 18 hole Stableford winner Julie James (Murrumbidgee), runner-up Kath Jeffress (Parkes). Thursday 18 hole Scratch winner Denise Haesler (Wellington), runner-up Virginia Drogemuller (Grenfell); 18 Hole handicap winner Virginia Drogemuller (Grenfell), runner-up Denise Haesler (Wellington); 18 hole stableford winner Kim Delaney (Moss Vale), runner-up Kath Jeffress (Parkes).
Results for Division II - Trophies presented by Jenny Armstrong, CGC life member 36 hole Scratch winner Carmel Mansell (Cowra), runner-up Cookie Dolbel (Cowra); 36 hole handicap winner Carmel Mansell (Cowra), runner-up Jan Myers (Grenfell). Wednesday 18 hole scratch winner Cookie Dolbel (Cowra), runner-up Jan Myers (Grenfell); 18 hole handicap winner Kellie Jones (The Grange), runner-up Julie Trish Moerkerken (Cowra); 18 hole stableford winner Kellie Jones (The Grange), runner-up Pip Bishop (Cowra). Thursday 18 hole Scratch winner Sylvia McCormack (Cowra), runner-up Sue Merritt (Murrumbidgee); 18 hole handicap winner Helen Moriarty (Cowra), runner-up Sue Merritt (Murrumbidgee); 18 hole Stableford winner Helen Moriarty (Cowra), runner-up Pip Bishop (Cowra).
Results for Division III - Trophies presented by Denise Haesler, Western Districts Representative
36 Hole Scratch winner Sally Mitton (Grenfell), runner-up Trish Smith (Moss Vale); 36 hole handicap winner Deb Gumley (Cowra), runner-up Anne Coates (Cowra). Wednesday 18 hole Scratch winner Sally Mitton (Grenfell), runner-up Deb Gumley (Cowra); 18 hole handicap winner Helen Butler (Cowra), runner- up Anne Coates (Cowra); 18 hole Stableford winner Helen Butler (Cowra), runner-up Jenny Armstrong (Cowra). Thursday 18 hole Scratch winner Trish Smith (Moss Vale), runner-up Jo Bush (Cowra); 18 hole handicap winner Carole Doyle (Cowra), runner-up Jo Bush (Cowra); 18 Hole stableford winner Carole Doyle (Cowra), Runner-up Lisa Cobb (Duntryleague).
Novelty Events - NTP's: 5th Virginia Drogemuller; 7th Kim Delaney and Carmel Mansell; 14th Marcia Ryan and Sue Smith and 16th Wendy Carlisle and Helen Moriarty.
Teams: Jenny Dresser, Sue Smith and Cheryl McKeown (Wed) - Jenny Dresser, Sue Smith and Pip Bishop/Jenny Dresser, Sue Smith and Cheryl McKeown (Thurs).
Veterans: Jenny Dresser.
Grandmothers: Jenny Dresser.
Results for Friday - Trophies presented by Tom Perfect, Cowra Proshop
The results of the Foursomes played on Friday in two divisions were: Division I - Scratch Winners Cheryl McKeown and Pip Bishop, runners-up Meg Grady and Patricia Smith; Handicap winners Carmel Mansell and Jo Bush, runners-up Sue Smith and Emma Tree.
Division II - Scratch Winners Jan Myers and Sally Mitton, runners-up Annette Sutherland and Deb Gumley; Handicap winners Jane Mitchell and Diana Gould, runners-Up Marcia Macpherson and Carole Doyle. NTP's: 5th Deb Gumley, 7th Kellie Jones and 14th Jan Myers.
We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!
