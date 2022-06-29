Lloyd's trip from banking to backpacking landing him at the Cowra Services Club

I loved Switzerland. I had a friend I knew in Switzerland that lived there and we stayed with her. They had 33 hectares and we operated their dairy for two weeks. They had 35 cows. The house was upstairs and the cows lived underneath. We used to milk and feed the cows and jump on the motorbikes and drive the milk up to the dairy. While you were up there you would pick up your own cheese and milk that you needed for your own house. It was a real co-op type thing, I loved it there. Backpacking is hard work. It is a holiday but you are on the go the whole time. When we had a week in Hawaii we laid on the beach and did nothing before we came home.