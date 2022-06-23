Cowra Guardian
Crime statistics reveal there has been a break-in in Cowra Shire every 2.5 days and a case of domestic violence reported every 3.65 days.

Updated June 23 2022 - 5:46am, first published 3:40am
A car stolen close to every week in Cowra over the past 12 months

A car was stolen nearly once a week, a break committed every 2.5 days and a domestic violence reported every 3.65 days in Cowra Shire in the 12 months leading to March, 2022.

