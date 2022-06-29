What's On in Cowra and the district

Winter warmers with Bandaluza
Saturday, July 9
Cowra Civic Centre, celebrate the winter harvest with acclaimed modern flamenco ensemble Bandaluza. Bookings at cowraciviccentre.com
Self defence workshop
Monday, July 11
Workshop for young women. 9am to 11.30am hosted by Mel Thomas. Register at www.kyupproject.com.au/holidayworkshops
RAFCA Workshop
Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra Wine Show
July 18 to 23
The renown Cowra Wine Show and the Aust. Single Vineyard Wine Show, will once again be held at the wonderfully renovated Heritage Pavilion, from 18th to 23rd of July.
Wine Show Public Tasting
Saturday, July 23
Tickets are available at $60, through Ticketek, for you to "sip and slurp and sup" your way through the great line up of wines while dining on fabulous finger food. Tickets are limited, so order yours now and don't miss out.
Wine Show presentation dinner
Saturday, August 6
The Presentation Dinner where you get to taste the "Best of the Best" Trophy Winners and Gold Medal winners, while dining on a delicious 6 course Degustation Dinner at the Heritage Pavilion. Tickets for this event are available at the Show Office.
Chilean Needle Grass Information Day
Tuesday 9 August
10am to 2pm Woodstock Showground, Robinson St, Woodstock Bookings essential via www.trybooking.com/CAHWH Cowra Council and Central Tablelands Local Land Services will be hosting a free Chilean Needle Grass Information Day at Woodstock:
Black Tie Fundraiser
Saturday, August 13
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event Guest speaker Mick Colliss.
