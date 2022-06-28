Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Tough road trips continue for the Cowra Magpies

Updated June 30 2022 - 12:13am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra coach Jack Nobes is looking forward to some home games for his side after this weekend.

Cowra Magpies coach Jack Nobes is looking forward to his side completing a tough series of road trips when they take on Lithgow Workies this Sunday, July 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.