Tough road trips continue for the Cowra Magpies

Cowra Magpies coach Jack Nobes is looking forward to his side completing a tough series of road trips when they take on Lithgow Workies this Sunday, July 3.
The Magpies have been on the road since the end of May, taking on the Mudgee Dragons followed by a bye and then their first Group 11 opponents this season, Nyngan last weekend.
With player numbers impacted by COVID and now influenza Nobes said last week's 24-14 loss to Nyngan was a match the Magpies probably should have won.
It was probably one that got away, it was a tough trip and we had a few boys pull out with the flu. We were down on numbers which didn't make it easy," Nobes said.
"They're aren't going as well as they have in other years but they've still got a pretty good young side.
"We get a few back this week which will boost confidence and help us out and end the road trip streak and roll in to a few home games.
"We knew we had a bad streak of away games but we do get a good streak in the run home,.
"It feels like it wasn't long ago that we went to Mudgee," he said.
The Magpies return home next week when they host the Forbes Magpies.
