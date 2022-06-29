A cause for celebration Advertising Feature

TOP TEAM: The amazing staff at Chiropractic Health and Wellness Centre- Shiayn Newham, Erin Neville, Dr Reo Miyoshi and Dr Chris Said. Photo: Supplied

Chiropractic Health and Wellness Centre (CHWC) are getting ready to celebrate a decade of providing their much needed services to the people of Cowra and the Central West. CHWC has a proud history of assisting those in need and making a big difference in their lives.



Chiropractor and Director, Dr Jesse Middleton, bought the first clinic in Bathurst in 2009 after working under the previous owner. Dr Middleton then opened a second clinic in Cowra on July, 2 2012, with a mission to adjust and educate as many families as possible towards lifetime wellness using the chiropractic lifestyle.

Since then, the dedicated team have opened clinics in Mudgee, Lithgow, Orange, and Dubbo, and even as far away as Goulburn, Albury and Wagga. CHWC now employs a passionate team of 45 staff and they aim to help as many people as possible. CHWC pride themselves on their exceptional customer service, provide patients with a relaxing and friendly environment, and state of the art facilities.



Meet The Cowra Team

Dr Christopher Said - Chiropractor and Clinic Director (Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science and Masters in Chiropractic)

Dr Chris has been with CHWC since 2014 and has been travelling from Bathurst to Cowra every week to treat the Cowra Community. He has a great attitude to life and brings such a caring positive vibe to Cowra every Tuesday.

Dr Reo Miyoshi - Chiropractor (Bachelors in Chiropractic and Masters in Chiropractic)

Dr Reo has been with CHWC for two years and has set up home in Cowra with plans to help as many people in Cowra as he can. He is caring, very knowledgeable and an asset to the team.

Erin Neville - Chiropractic Assistant (Cert IV Health Administration)

Erin is the first friendly face you see at Cowra CHWC and will always greet you with her big beaming smile. As part of the team since CHWC opened back in 2012, Erin is responsible for making sure everything runs smoothly often going above and beyond to make sure you have the best patient experience.

Shiayn Newham - Technical Assistant (Background in sports/Qualified gymnastics coach)

Shiayn is the newest addition to the team, joining six months ago. Shiayn is great with patients of all ages and she performs nerve scans and explains exercise programs that work hand in hand with treatment plans

The staff at CHWC are always aiming to better their skills and are consistently training to serve you better. They run weekly training sessions via zoom, and gather all their teams together in Bathurst regularly for training and team bonding