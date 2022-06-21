Cowra Guardian
Greens MP says budget reveals Wyangala project is on the backburner

Updated June 21 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:42am
The state budget handed down on Tuesday has revealed the government is deprioritising its dam projects after committing only $9.4 million to early works for the Wyangala and Dungowan Dams over the next 12 months, and stipulating that building Dungowan Dam is contingent on receiving 50/50 funding from the Commonwealth, says Cate Faehrmann, Greens MP and water spokesperson.

