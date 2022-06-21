Playing conditions improve for croquet club

On Wednesday, June 15 it was a much better evening for croquet with Jan and Alison playing Helen and Jenny, the former two having a difficult evening with nothing working for them.
Missed hoops and ricochet's didn't work.
With Helen and Jenny getting there shots together they pegged out 26 to 10.
Advertisement
Heather Edwards played Chris Palazzi and Elaine Hall.
Heather started well with two hoops to her credit very quickly.
After that her game deteriorated while Chris and Elaine sailed around scoring hoop after hoop.
Suddenly Heather had a clip on the peg and the battle began. In the end Chris and Elaine pegged out 26-17.
We had a lovely gamer with lots of laughs. Well all went home in a good mood.
On Saturday, June 18 Jan and Gwen paired against Heather and Don who got away to a quick start and were well in front.
Slowly Gwen and Jan caught up and forged ahead to win 26-22.
On Monday, June 20 Anna drew a single game against Graham and Heather.
Graham played his second game today and played extremely well.
The game finished 26 to Graham and Heather and 21 to Anna.
Great to see all the new players enjoying the game so much.
Thank you to Alison and Robyn who made us think all the way round, a good match with Robyn and Lee our two new members holding their own with the score ending Elaine and Lee 26 to Alison and Robyn 21.
Carmel and Jenny played a single game with some great shots from Carmel and great misses from Jenny.
After a battle Jenny won the game by only one point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.