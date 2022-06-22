$40M budget increase: Mayor praises Cowra community and health professionals

Cowra mayor Bill West has praised the Cowra community for its efforts in securing extra funding for the redevelopment of the Cowra Hospital.
"It's great news and its also great news we'll get our Clinical Services Plan completed," Cr West said.
"It's been a big effort from the community who have put their shoulder to the wheel.
"The Council, the Health Council, the medical professionals have all weighed in wherever they could. It's been a great result for them, because they have worked hard behind the scenes," Cr West said.
"We appreciate the work our state member Steph Cooke has done but also the support she has received from her state counterpart.
"The $40 million is a great boost and I am also delighted to see there is a commitment to the Clinical Services Plan in full.
"The Clinical Services Plan to me is almost as important as the money," Cr West said.
Ms Cooke welcomed Tuesday's NSW Budget which included an additional $40 million for the Cowra Hospital redevelopment.
Ms Cooke said this significant upgrade and injection of extra funds will ensure the local community and wider Cowra region will continue to have access to high quality healthcare now and well into the future.
"The NSW Government is investing in regional and rural healthcare and this significant funding boost will provide enhanced facilities and greatly improve access to health services in the Cowra region," Mrs Cooke said.
"This $40 million investment will bring the total spend for the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment to more than $110 million, ensuring our community can access first-class health care as close to home as possible.
"The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is progressing well, with the master plan unveiled earlier this year.
"The new Cowra Hospital will include upgraded inpatient accommodation and contemporary inpatient and outpatient facilities and new health services, including the hospital's first CT scanner."
The additional funding boost will enable more services and facilities to be delivered, as part of the $110.2 million redevelopment including an extra emergency department bay, a second birthing suite, two additional inpatient beds, three additional chairs for renal and oncology, four additional dental chairs, enhanced training and educational facilities, landscaped facilities once the hospital is built, to ensure patient's their carers and staff have access to a calming outdoor environment
The concept design for the redevelopment is being finalised and expected to be released for community consultation in the coming months.
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said the NSW Government is committed to ensuring the millions of patients cared for in our hospitals and communities each year have the best experience possible.
"Whether you're up in the Tweed or down in Eurobodalla, in Finley or in Grafton, at Wentworth or Goulburn, the NSW Government is building better health services for your community," Mrs Taylor said.
"Since 2011, the NSW Government has built or upgraded more than 180 health facilities with more than 120 completed in regional and rural areas and even more works on the horizon."
Mayor of Cowra Shire Council Bill West has welcomed the additional investment in the crucial project on behalf of the Cowra community.
"I thank the NSW Government and I acknowledge the tremendous work of Steph Cooke and the support also of Minister Taylor, for ensuring the redevelopment of Cowra Hospital will meet the health needs of our community into the future," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
