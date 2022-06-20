Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Service station development a 'risk to lives, including children', says St Raphael's Parish

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:23am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the proposed 24 hour service station at the corner of the Canowindra Road and Lachlan Street.

Cowra Shire Council's general committee has deferred making a decision on a proposed 24 hour service station in Lachlan Street to an Ordinary meeting of the Council later this month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.