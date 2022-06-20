Cowra Eagles return to top spot in Blowes Cup

The Cowra Eagles have returned to the top spot in the 2022 Blowes Cup competition after defeating Bathurst Bulldogs 34-23 in a high scoring match on Saturday.
Bulldogs and Cowra are clear at the top of the competition ladder after eight games of the three round 2022 competition but Eagles captain Tim Berry believes all six sides in the competition are capable on their day.
Advertisement
The Eagles have suffered just one defeat this season, to Forbes in their sixth game while the Bulldogs have suffered the two defeats, both at the hands of the Eagles.
"We started round one really well and then in round 2 had a hiccup over in Forbes. We probably didn't play to our potential against Orange City but have had a regroup after the long weekend and are back to playing the standard we set, which was demonstrated on the weekend," Berry said.
Despite losing both encounters this season the Bulldogs have been able to put plenty of points on the Eagles.
"They've been one of the hardest teams to beat this season but I think each game we know they'll be hard, this weekend we have Dubbo and each game they play they're either winning or just losing and they're towards the back end of the ladder," Berry said.
"Each side, on their day, can perform really well, we need to make sure we aim up each weekend."
Saturday's win for the Eagles came off the back of tries to Will Cummins, Troy Jeffs and Noah Ryan as well as a penalty try.
The penalty try came after a period of scrum domination which gave the Eagles the upper hand in a match which was an arm-wrestle for much of the 80 minutes.
Scrummaging, Berry says, "has been one of our areas of strength this year. It takes sometimes, a little tweaking to make sure everyone is united and performing the same task".
"Our first half (on Saturday) was probably a little disjointed but that second half we put it all together and were quite dominant in a couple of scrums," Berry said.
Despite Saturday's defeat in Cowra Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley still has faith his men can match the Eagles.
"They're a young group and I've got all the confidence in the world that they can get this job done, it's about improving and not panicking and sticking together," he said of the Bulldogs.
"We've been beaten twice now by Cowra and we've got to come up with solutions as coaches and as a team, and we've got to stick together.
"Cowra deserve to be back on top of the table and we have to try and hunt them down now.
"Their forward dominance is very clear for anyone to see, we've just got to work out solutions to try and take them out of the game a bit more than we did today."
Bulldogs had six players and Cowra two, backing up from a taxing Country Championships campaign.
After eight games of the 2022 competition the Eagles sit on top of the ladder on 33 points followed by Bathurst Bulldogs on 29 points.
The top two sides have cleared out from the pack with Dubbo Roos on 20 points in third spot and Orange Emus fourth on 18 points. Forbes Platypi sit in fifth place on 16 points with Orange City last with just three competition points.
Advertisement
The Cowra Eagles have the best for and against record with a positive differential of 105.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.