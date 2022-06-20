Cowra lawn bowlers through to regional final

After a relative quite June during which the finalist of this years Four's and C Grade Singles Championships were determined, the past weekend Anthony (Kak) Smith, Jim McNaught and John Bischof won through to the Region Final of the BPL Cup.
In the Four's Championship Alan Anderson Noel Hubber's side have made it through to final to be played on Saturday, July 2, while Tom Peadon and Russel Simpson played off in the C Grade Singles Final on Wednesday, June 22.
On Sunday six local teams took part in Cowra round of this year's BPL Cup, divided into two sections of three teams Kak Smith and Dawn Dye's side won through to the final.
Section 1 results
Round 1 - Bischof/McNaught/Smith def Lesueur/Houghton/Anderson 12-3, 12-4.
Round 2 - Bischof/McNaught/Smith def Simpson/Peadon/Morgan 9-2, 14-3.
Round 3 - Simpson/Peadon/Morgan def Lesueur/Houghton/Anderson 4-15, 7-3, 1-0.
Section 2 results
Round 1 - Oliver/N Hubber/S/Hubber def Eisenhauer/Nicholls/Druery/Treasure 6-1,4-9, 1-0.
Round 2 - D Bohanna/Baldwin/Dye/S Bohanna def Eisenhauer/Nicholls/Druery/Treasure 2-7, 6-3, 1-0.
Round 3 - D Bohanna/Baldwin/Dye/S Bohanna def Oliver/N Hubber/S/Hubber 10-2, 3-6, 1-0.
In the final Dawn won the first set by scoring six on the 5th and final end 7-6.
Needing to win the next set and force a tie-breaker Kak claimed 10 shots of the first two ends before Dawn claimed three on the next two.
The 5th end was not required given the margin of 7 shots (10-3).
The tie-breaker was a tight affair with Kak claiming one shot to win through to the Regional final at a date and venue to be confirmed.
This week will see the opening round of the A Grade Singles championship with 24 entries received.
First round matches to be played on of before Saturday, June 25 (Markers TBC).
Alan Anderson v Neville Connor, Ken Porter v John Pickard, Bob Morgan v Dennis Sargent, Michael Baldwin v Steve Sculthorpe, Mick Beath v Russel Simpson, Shane Egan v Bruce Oliver, Greg Nicholls v Dorcas Presnell, Trevor Ellis v Paul Druery.
John Bischof, Noel Hubber, David Bohanna, Joe Burgin, Chris Pearce, Trevor Pullen, Kak Smith, Robert Oliver all have received first round byes.
