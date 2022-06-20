World Peace Bell Association welcomes Ukrainian refugees to Cowra

World Peace Bell Association chairman Ian Brown told a group of Ukrainian refugees that Cowra stands with them in the "heroic defence" of their nation.
Cowra welcomed a group of 40 Ukranian refugees to the town last week as part of a tour of the central west.
"Today is an opportunity to meet and greet and show and tell of the richness of life living in our town," Mr Brown told the refugees who attended a barbecue lunch at the Cowra PCYC before touring the town and enjoying a dinner catered for by St Raphael's students at St Raphael's school.
"It is an opportunity to listen and learn more about our Ukrainian visitors," Mr Brown said of the visit.
"Today is the beginning of a Welcome Ukraine project of the World Peace Bell Association.
"The Cowra community has a long association with Ukraine.
"Many Ukrainian families came to the Cowra Migrant Camp following the horrific consequences of World War II and many of these families have returned to Cowra from time to time to celebrate the closeness of our relationship.
"How unbelievable it is that history is repeating itself today.
"We stand here again welcoming Ukrainian citizens to Cowra to begin their lives in a new land.
"We cannot bring peace and freedom to Ukraine but we can bring Ukrainians to peace and freedom and hope in Cowra.
"We stand united with the heroic defence of your nation and people," Mr Brown told the refugees.
The refugees visited Cowra on a three day Regional Taster Tour of Cowra and Orange.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
