Forbes' iconic plane needs to come down, council told

Updated June 20 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:20am
DAMAGE: These images show the nose cone coming away, rippling on the underside of the plane and bowing of the top of the jet body due to compression forces. The plane has now (right) been fenced off with a support added under the front wheel.

Forbes' beloved "aeroplane park" may have to lose its icon to save it.

