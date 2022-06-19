It's confirmed - Cowra has talent

Congratulations to all stars involved in the Musical and Dramatic Society's 'Cowra Showcase'.
The cast were justly rewarded with praise and acclaim this past weekend, after presenting sweet love songs, comedy and even slightly risqué performances, to audiences' delight.
Bravo to those of the M and D that initiated the idea of this great event and particular congratulations must go to Maree McKay for her unswerving dedication as director of the show.
We as a community can only hope Cowra is privy to more of the same in future years!
The M and D is grateful to every patron who attended the show.
Whether you were a rowdy support group of a particular performer, or a more laid back member of the audience, the support of friends, family, work colleagues and people of Cowra and surrounds is much appreciated.
Finally, a thankyou is extended to the technical and hospitality staff of Cowra Civic Centre who similarly worked to ensure the Showcase was a pleasurable event for all attendees.
Looking forward to seeing more great things? The M and D Society will be presenting 'Steel Magnolias' in October and rehearsals are already in full swing.
The stage play, written by American writer Robert Harling, is a comedy-drama of friendship between a group of women in North Louisiana.
After thirty years the themes of the play are just as current today, dealing with competing and conflicting issues that adults must navigate in real life.
Some people may be more familiar with the 1989 movie based on the original play starring Academy Award winners, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Sally Field.
If you would like to be part of future M and D events, please introduce yourself via the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society Facebook page.
Again, congratulations to everyone involved with the successful Cowra Showcase.
