Grenfell trained pacer takes out Charlie Muddle Memorial

Popular elect Yareadyfreddy ($2.90) didn't let favourite backers down in the Charlie Muddle Memorial at the Cowra Carnival of Cup meeting on Sunday.
Trained and driven at Grenfell by Mark Hewitt, Yareadyfreddy raced away from the field on the turn to record an effortless 9.3 metre win over Carbaganoosh (Justin Reynolds, $4.40) with Shoulda Passed (Jason Hewitt, $10) 17.5 metres away in third place.
Drawn awkwardly on the inside of the second line Hewitt found himself at the tail of the 10 horse field with Yarreaddyfreddy when the mobile gate folded back before working through along the fence to sit in sixth place.
With a gap to the seventh horse Hewitt was able to ease and get away from the rails with a three back trail.
Approaching the turn Hewitt made his move and went on by the field to score an easy win.
"He went nicely today," Hewitt said after the win.
"I was trying to keep him out of trouble but he just kept getting pushed wider and wider but still did a good job."
Hewitt leases Yareaddyfreddy from his breeder Brendan Baxter who also bred the pacer's sister Good Cheddar This which Hewitt also raced on lease.
"This fella is a nice horse as well," Hewitt said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
