Council calls for increased hospital funding in NSW Budget

Updated June 17 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:55am
With the 2022-23 NSW Budget to be handed down next week, Cowra Shire Council is calling on the State Government to increase investment in the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment to reflect the the health care needs of our community and our region.

