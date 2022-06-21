Cowra Guardian

Smaller field at veterans golf due to ladies open tournament

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:09am
The Cowra Golf Club was pleased to host the club's Ladies Open tournament event over three days from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 17 which was well supported by lady visitors from other golf clubs.

