Smaller field at veterans golf due to ladies open tournament

The Cowra Golf Club was pleased to host the club's Ladies Open tournament event over three days from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 17 which was well supported by lady visitors from other golf clubs.
To accommodate the Ladies Open event, the usual Pro Comp and Veterans Thursday events were held from 12.30pm, resulting in the a reduced number of players that were available to play, particularly for the 18 hole Pro Comp where the time to complete their rounds was restricted.
Advertisement
Playing conditions experienced in the afternoon were only interrupted by a few minor rain showers, with the players enjoying the golf course presented in ideal condition.
From the small field of 18 veterans playing their 9 hole stableford event from the first tee, Robert D'Elboux produced a great result of 23 stableford points to be the clear winner.
The four Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford pointscore.:
23 Robert D'Elboux.
19 Clive Wilson.
18 Ray Salisbury.
17 Tim Wood.
These prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three shots, and the other entrants handicaps will be increased by one shot.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The weekly 18 hole stableford competition open to entrants of all ages and played off the official Golflink handicaps. Only eight veterans undertook to play this event.
The entrants who were prize winners, and ball sweep winners are:
1st Col Neilsen.
2nd Ray Salisbury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.