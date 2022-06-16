Cowra Guardian

Inspirational guest speaker for Black Tie charity event

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:29am, first published 12:18am
Cowra Suicide Awareness Group guest speaker Mick Colliss.

Author, poet, guest speaker and the inaugural vice captain of the Australian Sudoku team Mick Colliss will be the guest speaker at the Cowra Suicide and Prevention group's Black Tie Charity event in the Cowra Heritage Pavilion on August 13.

