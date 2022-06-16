Inspirational guest speaker for Black Tie charity event

Author, poet, guest speaker and the inaugural vice captain of the Australian Sudoku team Mick Colliss will be the guest speaker at the Cowra Suicide and Prevention group's Black Tie Charity event in the Cowra Heritage Pavilion on August 13.
The inaugural Black Tie Charity Event is all about raising awareness about Mental Health and Suicide in the Cowra community.
Funds raised will go back into the community to increase awareness and resources.
Ticket price is $120.00 and can be purchased individually or for a table of eight through humantix.com
Billed as one of Australia's best after dinner speakers Mick Colliss pinches himself when speaking at events alongside his sporting heroes like John Eales, Alissa Camplin and Steve Bradbury.
And while he's not a star athlete or gold medallist, there are many lessons that can be learned from his story.
To watch him draw an audience in with his incredible true, tall tales is to watch a master storyteller.
He always dreamed of representing Australia and did so.
The fact it was in a field he knew nothing about is the stuff of legend.
Mick Colliss' tale of mateship, creative thinking and Sudoku will leave you breathless with laughter.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
