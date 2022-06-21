Grant timing right for swimming club

The Cowra Swimming Club has received a $5000 grant for a new Wylas swim timing system.
It's an upgrade to the latest system that NSW and Swimming Australia are using," club coach Pat Charnock said.
Advertisement
The Wylas electronic swim timing system simplifies every aspect of running swim meets.
All timing devices communicate wirelessly reducing the setup times and workload of club members.
"Basically we're upgrading to have the kids working with the latest equipment and ensuring the times the swimmers are getting are not only as accurate as they can be but also transferrable for their best times," Mr Charnock said.
"To assist that we also received a community grant from (Cowra) council for a laptop to run the system."
The club's latest funding follows funding received last year, also from Cowra Shire Council, for an upgrade of its club room.
"We installed an invertor and sealed the floor," Mr Charnock said.
While the Cowra pool is closed the club hasn't stopped activities with a team of swimmers travelling to Blayney each Friday to use the town's indoor heated pool.
"That's encouraging" Mr Charnock said.
"And we're planning to run some weekend workshops in Orange of two to three hours each day at the end of August and early September.
"Plus we'll have someone from Swimming NSW come up at the end of October to do a full weekend with the kids plus Chris Rowston doing a few sessions on weekends mainly for our beginners," Mr Charnock said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the grants would help local clubs to get more people involved in sports.
"Sport is a way of life in our country communities, with each local town and village having a strong presence in the pool, on the court, and on the field," Ms Cooke said.
"These grants provide essential funds to our local clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport."
Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said bringing communities together through sport provided many social, heath and economic benefits.
"Getting together with teammates on a weekend or mid-week to play sport is so important for our physical and mental health," Mr Ayres said.
"Projects funded by the Local Sport Grant Program will play a vital role in bringing communities together and give people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport.
"With community sporting competitions returning to normal following two pandemic-affected seasons, these grants will support both people returning to sport and those participating for the first time."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.