Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Grant timing right for swimming club

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Swimming Club members at the Blayney pool. The club has received funding for a new timing system.

The Cowra Swimming Club has received a $5000 grant for a new Wylas swim timing system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.