Ada Brien seat unveiled at Cowra Golf Club

The Cowra Ladies Golf conducted their annual tournament on June 15, 16 and 17 and marked the occasion with a very special event.
After play on Wednesday, June 15 the family of the late Cowra golfing Associate and life member Ada Brien donated a lovely memorial seat in her honour which was installed at the tenth tee.
President of the Cowra Golf Club Robert Oliver opened the proceedings welcoming all the Brien family, life members Jenni Fagan, Jenny Armstrong, Alan Luff and large gathering of Cowra golfing Associates, visitors and friends.
Throughout Mrs Brien long association with the Cowra Lady Golfers she held many positions in office.
These positions included acting as secretary of the Cowra Lady Golfers between 1979 and 1982.
She was also Cowra representative to Western District Ladies Golf Association (WDLG) between 1984 and 1986, Assistant secretary to WDLGA from 1986-1988, secretary to WDLGA between 1989 -1991, vice president WDLGA between 1992-1994 and president of the WDLGA from 1995-1997.
From 1991-1992 Ada served as WDLGA LGU Delegate and in 2003 Councillor for WDLGA LGU.
In recognition of Mrs Brien's many years as a golfer and tireless worker for the Cowra Lady Golfers Associates and WDLGA she received life membership of the Cowra Golf Club.
Mrs. Brien was also awarded the Cowra SOTY prestigious Bob Barr Memorial award for sports administration.
Life member Jenni Fagan spoke endorsing all of Mrs Brien's achievements.
Mrs Fagan said Ada always encouraged new players to the game of golf and helped instil confidence for players embarking to hold office either for Cowra Lady Golfers or WDLG.
Mrs Brien's son Bill Brien responded on behalf of the family remarking on the enjoyment the golfing fraternity and family gave to his mother which made it so easy for her to perform the powerhouse of she contributed for many years to ladies golf.
The Brien family then proceeded to unveil the Memorial Seat.
