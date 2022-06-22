Cowra Guardian

Ada Brien seat unveiled at Cowra Golf Club

By Carole Doyle
June 22 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Ladies Golf conducted their annual tournament on June 15, 16 and 17 and marked the occasion with a very special event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.