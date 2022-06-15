A busy couple of weeks on Cowra croquet greens

There has been plenty of action on the Cowra croquet greens in recent weeks starting on Wednesday, May 25 with an enjoyable afternoon of play.
Jan and Jenny played Helen who drew the single getting away with a good start while the others had difficulties getting through the first hoop, letting Helen get three hoops start.
Jan and Jenny persisted, catching up giving the first great excitement as Helen pegged one of her balls out before Jenny individually pegged one of hers out leaving only two balls on the green. Helen managed to peg out first. Plenty of laughs in an enjoyable game all round.
There was a good battle on court one when Don and Ana played Chris and Selma.
The lead changed sides several times but in the end after a few miss hits from Don and Ana, Chris and Selma pegged out 26-18.
There were some really good strategies employed on both sides and the usual missed shots but all enjoyed the contest.
Elaine and Alison played against each other in a game of singles. Elaine got off to an unfortunate start from which she never recovered and in spite of attacking tactics Alison finished ahead with a score of 22-10.
On Saturday, May 28 Gwen and Heather drew a singles game.
Luck was with Heather and everything went to plan for her, hence it was a fairly quick game with Heather pegging out 26 to Gwen 14.
Jan and Chris played Helen and Jenny in a very competitive game with no quarter given at any time.
Good strategies from both sides ended up with all clips in the peg.
The eventual winners were Jan and Chris 26, to Helen and Jenny 24.
On Saturday, June 4 Gwen, Anna and Heather braved the cold afternoon for a game of croquet.
It was a very friendly game with very little attacking.
The game finished up Anna and Heather pegging out to Gwen, the singles player 22.
On Wednesday, June 8 we Elaine and Alison played a singles game again and both managed some good shots and hoops.
The game finished with Alison ahead 18 to Elaine 12.
Chris Palazzi and Ana Kuseric played Jenny Walker.
Some good strategies were performed with a hoop being the point of the exercise.
Ana and Chris managed quite a few good shots to win 22-13.
On Monday, June 13 Alison and Gwen played Richochet against Robyn and Jenny.
It was Robyn's first game of Richochet and she played very well with some good shots and hoops.
Robyn and Kenny won the game 26-17.
Welcome to a new player Graham Dunn who is proving a a promising player.
Elaine and Graham played against Heather and Carmel in a very close game.
Carmel and Heather pegged out 26 to Elaine and Graham 25.
Carmel is learning the game very well and enjoyed it very much.
