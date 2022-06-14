Back to back winners of bowls mixed fours tournament

What a great weekend of bowls for the Cowra Bowling Club's Versatility Mixed Fours tournament.
Teams from Parkes Railway, Young Lake Cargelligo, Orange, Bathurst and four teams from Wallacia joined the Cowra bowlers for the tournament.
Tha Wallacia team of K Quinn, L Morehead, G Morehead and D Quinn went back to back to win again.
Runners up were the Orange City/ Bathurst combination of D Howarth, M Simmons, S Williams and G Lockwood. Third place went to another Wallacia team of L Hogg, B Chamberlain, S Ashurst and G Ashurst.
Young took out four place and fifth and sixth place were taken out by the two Parkes Railway teams.
The shoot out was won by Michael Simmons from Bathurst. Local teams skipped by B Morgan, M Baldwin, K Porter and L Houghton took out all the round wins.
A huge thank you to everyone involved in the organising and running of this wonderful event teamwork makes all the difference.
Results of our Club Triples to date are K Nelson, L Burns and S Bohanna defeated E Brown, J Bailey and J Day. K Fisher, D Skinner and D Dye defeated J Shedden, J Kiernicki and M Nicolls.
S Davis, B Bundy and A Castelli defeated C Howarth, Jen Davies and J Saurine.
Semi finals played Tuesday, June 14.
S Bohanna's team defeated D Dye's team and will meet S Hubber's team, who defeated A Castelli's team, in the final on Thursday, June 16.
Don't forget Charity Day on June 23.
Any donations for the trading table greatly appreciated. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the greens.
