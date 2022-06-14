CWA Inter Group public speaking competition for schools to be held in Cowra

The best students (those placed first and second) from their recently held public speaking competitions in Central Western, Oxley and Far Western CWA Group competitions will compete in the Inter Group competition in Cowra next week.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and listen to some of the top public speakers from Years 3 to Year 10 in the St Raphael's Parish Hall in Liverpool Street on Monday, June 20 from 9am to 1pm.
Highly commended students compete if a placegetter is unable to attend.
Oxley Group covers both public and private school students in the Parkes, Forbes area; Far Western covers those from towns such as Narromine, Nyngan and Bourke, while Central Western includes Bathurst, Orange, Molong, Oberon, Canowindra and Cowra.
Many small K - 6 schools, as well as the larger schools, enter students in the CWA public speaking competition for schools each year.
2022 was the 34th year that Central Western Group CWA held this popular competition, with the 2022 Group level competition being held in Orange in May.
For the Inter Group competition, each year group has a choice of three topics (all different from their Group competitions), with Years 3 to 6 students speaking for a maximum of two minutes; Years 7 and 8 for three minutes and Years 9 and 10 for four minutes.
A panel of three judges (including non- CWA members), one from each of the three CWA Group areas involved will judge the speakers.
Secondary students (Years 7/8 and 9/10) will begin at 9am, with the Primary students (Years 3/4 and 5/6) starting at 11.30am. Anyone interested is welcome to attend - entry is free.
