Cowra Guardian

CWA Inter Group public speaking competition for schools to be held in Cowra

By Cheryl McAlister
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Raphaels Catholic School students were recently all Highly Commended in the Central Western Group CWA Public Speaking Competition for Years 9 &10 - Caroline Cuda, Poppy Starr & Kaitlyn Rutledge, pictured with the judges Cheryl McAlister (Cowra), David Somervaille (Blayney) & Jenny Watts (Cudal).

The best students (those placed first and second) from their recently held public speaking competitions in Central Western, Oxley and Far Western CWA Group competitions will compete in the Inter Group competition in Cowra next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.