More than $50,000 in donations made by Cowra Rotary Club so far in 2022

The Club has also supported the following international Rotary Programmes. Rotary - Dilli Youth Centre in Timor Leste, Rotary NZ Tonga Tsunami Appeal, Shelter Box (a Rotary project providing emergency shelter and aid in natural disasters), Polio Plus, (a Rotary initiative to eradicate polio from the world), Interplast, (a Rotary sponsored project that sends volunteer plastic and reconstructive surgeons to the Asia Pacific region), Operation Cleft, (a Rotary initiative providing free cleft repair surgery in Bangladesh), Romac, (Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children - brings children to Australia from the pacific region for life changing surgery that cannot be undertaken in their own country).

