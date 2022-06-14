More than $50,000 in donations made by Cowra Rotary Club so far in 2022

The Rotary Club of Cowra announced its annual disbursement of funds to local organisations at its meeting last Thursday night.
Cheques were presented to the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary ($2,000), Cowra Cancer Action Group ($1,000), Weigelli Centre Aboriginal Corporation ($3,000), Cowra Suicide Prevention Group ($2,000), Lachlan Legacy ($500), Cowra PCYC ($4000), Cowra Seikei Student Exchange Committee ($2000) and Cowra Information Neighbourhood Centre ($2,000).
Earlier in the year the club raised $2,000 to assist CINC in a special fundraising to assist them during the extra demand caused by COVID restrictions a further $3,200 was contributed by individual Cowra Rotarians. This brings the total support to CINC by Rotary and members this year to over $7000.
In addition to the above presentations made on the night the club has also donated to the following local organisations during this financial year.
Cowra High School, St Raphael's School, Mulyan, Cowra Public Schools (presentation day prizes and science encouragement awards), Cowra St Vincent De Paul, Cowra Salvation Army, Cowra Riding for Disabled, Cowra Red Cross, Cowra Eisteddfod (Special Needs Schools Section), Western Care Lodge Orange (a facility used by many Cowra residents), Books For Babies, sponsored students to the National Youth Science Forum and the Santos Science Experience, Cowra SES, Cowra Town Band, Rotary Australian East Coast Flood Appeal and Australian Rotary Health Fund, (Mental Health Research).
The Club has also supported the following international Rotary Programmes. Rotary - Dilli Youth Centre in Timor Leste, Rotary NZ Tonga Tsunami Appeal, Shelter Box (a Rotary project providing emergency shelter and aid in natural disasters), Polio Plus, (a Rotary initiative to eradicate polio from the world), Interplast, (a Rotary sponsored project that sends volunteer plastic and reconstructive surgeons to the Asia Pacific region), Operation Cleft, (a Rotary initiative providing free cleft repair surgery in Bangladesh), Romac, (Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children - brings children to Australia from the pacific region for life changing surgery that cannot be undertaken in their own country).
This year The Cowra Rotary Club has donated $51,495.00, over 70% of which was committed to local organisations.
The Club would like to thank the members of the Cowra community and local businesses for their continued support of Rotary in our fundraising endeavour's.
In particular we would ask all Cowra residents to consider donating their eligible return earn containers, beer, soft drink and water containers, to the club.
Bottles and cans can be dropped at the Rotary shed, rear of the Target car park, on Saturdays, or email us the day before for home pick up on Saturday mornings.
Our fundraising from bottles and cans this year was $14,000, but with your help we can do much more for the community. We also collect old Car, Truck and Tractor batteries for recycling.
Rotary - Serving the Community.
Interested in joining or assisting us. Contact cowrarotaryclub @gmail.com
