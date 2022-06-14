Cowra Guardian

Police and community join forces to wrangle cow

Updated June 14 2022 - 4:54am, first published 3:53am
Two police units and members of the community joined forces around midday on Tuesday to herd a wandering cow off the busy Mid Western Highway.

Local News

