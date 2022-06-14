Police and community join forces to wrangle cow

Two police units and members of the community joined forces around midday on Tuesday to herd a wandering cow off the busy Mid Western Highway.
The operation to direct the cow out of traffic to the safety of the Showground, temporarily stopped vehicles in all directions at the busy intersection of the Mid Western and Olympic Highways, with many motorists reaching for phones to record the spectacle.
Police and Cowra Shire Council Rangers are continuing enquiries to find the owner.
