Oceania success for Riley Whatman

Gold, silver and a fifth. That's the haul Emily Thomas of Canowindra and Riley Whatman of Gooloogong have returned home with after competing in last week's Oceania Championships held in Mackay, Queensland.
Race walker Whatman returned with the gold and silver medals while Thomas, competing well out of her age division, finished with a fifth place in the Under 20s hammer throw.
Whatman took out the 10km race walk in the under 20s defeating another Australian athlete Raven Pyda in 52 minutes 43.4 seconds while Pyda reversed the result in the 5km race walk.
In the women's hammer throw 4kg for under 20s Thomas finished in fifth place with a best throw of 38.76 metres.
She had three further legal throws starting with a throw of 35.29 metres followed by two fouls, a throw of 36.37 metres and then throws of 38.76 metres and 38.43 metres.
Whatman went into the meeting after a quick recovery from influenza.
"He's was right on my heals until about 8ks and then I managed to get 45 seconds on him," Whatman said of his 10km win.
In the 5km Whatman lead Pyda for the first km before easing after going through the first kilometre in 4 minutes 20 seconds.
Hamstring tightness, he said, meant Whatman struggled to keep up the pace from that point but he only went down by 48 seconds to Pyda.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
