Oceania success for Riley Whatman

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 15 2022 - 12:34am, first published June 14 2022 - 11:30pm
Gold, silver and a fifth. That's the haul Emily Thomas of Canowindra and Riley Whatman of Gooloogong have returned home with after competing in last week's Oceania Championships held in Mackay, Queensland.

