Racing goes to script

The Cowra Harness Racing couldn't have scripted a much better finish to its meeting last Sunday.
Advertisement
Five of the final event's 10 horse field crossed the line within one metre of each other to lower the curtain on the first day of two of racing which culminates in the club's Carnival of Cups meeting this Sunday, June 19.
The script could have been made perfect if the Cowra trained Joetomo (Michelle Crook, $51) had lasted for the win, going down by just a head to the Grenfell trained Western Bill (Mark Hewitt, $8.50).
"That was just about a perfect finish ahead of next week," Cowra Harness Racing Club president Darryl Davis said.
Davis and his small committee hope the racing fraternity turns out in force for this Sunday's Cup meeting which will feature free entry and a lucky book prize of $250 which everyone who purchases a race book on the day will be eligible for.
"The kids will be catered for too with face painting and Terry Lovett will provide live music in between races," Davis said.
This weekend's Carnival of Cups won't be the final meeting for the Cowra club in 2022.
The Cowra club will get to hold the first of the 2022-23 Carnival of Cups meetings in September.
"We're looking to make that meeting even bigger with even more entertainment," Davis said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.