Showcase is happening this weekend

"Cowra Showcase" is polished, primed and ready for opening night.
The 30 fabulous acts will be revealed on Friday, June 17 from 7:30-9:30pm, Saturday, June 18 from 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday, June 18 from 2-4pm.
Advertisement
Kerrie Bailey, an icon of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society, will add yet more fine performances to her entertaining history.
Accompanied by the likes of Norm Palazzi, Care Erle and Lawrence Ryan, Kerrie will sing gems from past M and D musicals.
Lawrance, and the equally, multi-talented Robyn Ryan will perform the humorous 'I Can Do Without You'.
While Jenny Friend, awarded life membership in 2013, ensures the laughs continue with 'I'm Still Here'.
The ever entertaining crooner, Ernie Burgers, will soothe with movie songs and even the Vicar of Dibley will appear with the magic of comedian Lyndall Ryan, in this delightful show.
The budding talents of Sophia Flanagan, Claire Harrison, Hallie Flanagan, Alli-Rose Cranney and Imogen McCormick will shine while performing with the Vocal Ensemble.
Imogen with brother Seamus, perform in a fun duet, while year 12 students Kayla Hall and Jade Blinman, complete this exciting young group of performers.
Kate Smith and the sweet voiced Nerida Gibson, are the new talent in town.
Both ladies will wow you with a number of great performances from contemporary theatre.
And the returned talent?
The M and D is very pleased to welcome as part of the show, the wonderful Melissa Stewart and fabulous Lisa Flanagan.
After performing many lead roles in the Sydney and Hunter Valley musical theatre scene, Melissa, originally from Cowra, now calls Bathurst home.
Lisa's return follows professional performances on the high seas and she now teaches at her Cowra Singing Studio.
Make sure you experience this stunning array of local talent.
'Cowra Showcase' - Tickets available online, phone or in person at the Cowra Civic Centre ph: 02 6340 2130 email: cowraciviccentre.com
Adults admission is $25, concession $20 and child/student $15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.