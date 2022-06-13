Cowra Guardian

Showcase is happening this weekend

Updated June 14 2022 - 10:32pm, first published June 13 2022 - 3:35am
Some of the performers of the Cowra Showcase which will be staged this weekend. Photo contributed.

"Cowra Showcase" is polished, primed and ready for opening night.

