John Holmes takes top division title at veterans golf

On Thursday, June 9, the Cowra Golf Club Veterans were the host to the Lachlan Valley District Golf Association.
Members of three other Clubs, Forbes, Parkes and Condobolin had representative join with the Cowra veterans to play the 18 hole stableford competition.
There were no representatives from the other member Clubs of West Wyalong or Grenfell in the total of 17 visitors included in the total field of 42.
The players were presented with a great golf course but with cold wind gusts and a light sprinkle of rain at 10am when they went out to play from their allotted scattered tee for a "Shot Gun" start.
Lunch was served at the completion of play.
The event was divided into two divisions, and the best 6 performers in each division are listed with their stableford score:
A DIVISION:
1st John Holmes 35*.
2nd Ray Salisbury 35.
3rd Nym Dziuba 33 (Parkes).
4th John Jensen 32.
5th Richard Hamilton 31* (Parkes).
6th Terry Winwood-Smith 31.
B DIVISION:
1st Don Rocavert 39.
2nd Rod Haug 37.
3rd Stephen Edwards 24 (Forbes).
4th Col Neilsen 33.
5th Paul Field 32.
6th David Spolding 31*.
*On a countback. Visiting players Club is named. Other players are Cowra members.
One highlight of the event was Don Rocavert winning B Division with a score of 39 points, being the best in this event, which again demonstrates his current good form after winning the veterans club championship played over the previous two weeks.
Only one other player, Rod Haug beat par with his 37 points.
NEAREST THE PIN WINNERS:
5th hole: Michael Prescott at 115cm.
7th hole: David Gouge at 130cm.
16th hole: John Holmes 780cm.
