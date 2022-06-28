Larceny offence described as "opportunist"

A Cowra man charged with larceny of a computer monitor has been fined $660 for the offence and a further $110 for entering enclosed lands.
Rocky John Lee Collett, 53, of Lee Street was charged with the offences after taking a computer monitor from the rear of an organisation's premises in Jindalee Circuit on Friday, April 1 this year.
Advertisement
Collett failed to appear to answer the charges in Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022 and was convicted in his absence.
"It seems opportunist rather than planned," magistrate Jillian Kiely said of his actions.
According to police documents tendered to the court Collett entered a Jindalee Circuit property via unlocked front gates and found a computer monitor on the rear verandah.
He was captured on CCTV leaving the property with the computer monitor under one arm.
Police documents revealed Collett told police he "chucked it away, threw it away in a drain".
Police said, shown a photograph taken from CCTV, Collett admitted the person pictured was him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.