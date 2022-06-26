Driver has "extensive record"

Canowindra man Robert David Clarkson was convicted and fined $800 for driving with licence expired less than two years at Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022.
Clarkson, 45, of Waddell Street, failed to appear to answer the charge when it was heard by magistrate Jillian Kiely.
In his absence Ms Kiely convicted Clarkson noting "he has quite a poor traffic record".
According to police documents tendered to the court police stopped Clarkson in Cowra about 11pm on May 31 this year.
The documents reveal that Clarkson, when asked for his licence, told police "my licence is expired, the highway patrol got me the other day too".
In the documents police said Clarkson has "an extensive record of driving whilst disqualified or whilst licence cancelled over the past five years".
They said Clarkson was previously stopped by police in relation to driving unlicenced on May 27 this year and issued traffic infringement notices on 1/6/2021, 6/2/2020 and 1/11/2019.
