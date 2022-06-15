Last chance to dine and discover Advertising Feature

DISCOVER: The tranquil and beautiful Cowra Japanese Gardens are one of the many places you can visit across the Cowra region and use your Discover vouchers. Photo: File

After initially extending the expiry dates for vouchers in the Dine and Discover program, time is almost up for people to utilise their vouchers, with the NSW Government program ending on June 30.

The program itself has been lauded a success with both businesses and resident benefiting from the vouchers will helped to stimulate the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



ENTERTAINMENT: Cowra's Civic Centre hosts a wide range of shows for you to enjoy including the upcoming Melbourne Comedy Roadshow. Photo: File

According to Service NSW, over 32 million vouchers had been issued at a value of $812.5 million, yet only 19 million ($470.9 million) had been redeemed. Everyone is being urged to use their vouchers over the coming weeks to make sure they don't miss out.

For those unfamiliar with the program, the vouchers are split into two categories:



Dining- valid for restaurants, cafés, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs.



Discover- valid for entertainment and recreation including cultural institutions, live music, arts venues, and cinemas, along with a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

FUN WITH FRIENDS: Now is your chance to use a voucher or two and have a fantastic night out with friends. Photo: Shutterstock

Vouchers can either be accessed through the Service NSW app or printed out to be redeemed manually at participating businesses.

For more information including how to register or redeem your vouchers, and to find participating businesses, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw.