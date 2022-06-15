After initially extending the expiry dates for vouchers in the Dine and Discover program, time is almost up for people to utilise their vouchers, with the NSW Government program ending on June 30.
The program itself has been lauded a success with both businesses and resident benefiting from the vouchers will helped to stimulate the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Service NSW, over 32 million vouchers had been issued at a value of $812.5 million, yet only 19 million ($470.9 million) had been redeemed. Everyone is being urged to use their vouchers over the coming weeks to make sure they don't miss out.
For those unfamiliar with the program, the vouchers are split into two categories:
Vouchers can either be accessed through the Service NSW app or printed out to be redeemed manually at participating businesses.
For more information including how to register or redeem your vouchers, and to find participating businesses, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw.
There are currently two additional programs- Stay NSW vouchers ($50 per person), and Parents NSW vouchers (5 x $50 vouchers per household), which have until October 9, 2022 to redeem their vouchers.