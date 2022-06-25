Learner driver charged with drink driving

An unaccompanied learner driver charged with a special range drink driving offence was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $550 in Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022.
Robert Henry Grimmett, 31, of McGuinness Lane, Gooloogong, was also ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives from the end of his disqualification period for 12 months.
After pleading guilty to the offence, Grimmett who represented himself, was told his offence was heightened by the fact he wasn't supervised by a fully licenced driver at the time.
According to police documents Grimmett was stopped about 6.05pm on March 16 near the Cowra Low Level Bridge and subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.
Asked for his licence he produced a Learner licence.
A passenger in his vehicle held a Provisional driver's licence.
A breath analysis at the Cowra Police Station returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.042.
Police said Grimmett told them he consumed two mixed cans of alcohol between 12.30pm and 3.30pm that day.
