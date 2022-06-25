Cowra Guardian
Learner driver charged with drink driving

June 25 2022 - 1:52am
An unaccompanied learner driver charged with a special range drink driving offence was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $550 in Cowra Local Court on June 8, 2022.

