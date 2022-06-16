Nine long neck beers consumed before driving

A 46 year-old Cowra woman who got behind the wheel of a car and drove after drinking nine long neck beers has been fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Melissa Lee Regan of Newcombe Street was also ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle she drives for 24 months at the end of her disqualification period.
According to police documents Regan was stopped about 11.55pm on May 5 this year and subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.
A breath analysis taken at the Cowra Police Station returned a reading of 0.182.
The documents stated Regan told police she consumed nine full strength long neck beers throughout the afternoon of May 5 up until about one hour prior to being stopped.
Police said Regan appeared to be severely affected by alcohol, slurring words and appearing glassy eyed.
Representing herself Regan apologised to the court and the community for her actions.
