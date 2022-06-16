Cowra Guardian

Nine long neck beers consumed before driving

June 16 2022 - 1:46am
Nine long neck beers consumed before driving

A 46 year-old Cowra woman who got behind the wheel of a car and drove after drinking nine long neck beers has been fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for six months.

