Cowra Guardian

Garland man convicted of stalk/intimidate and damage property

July 8 2022 - 1:30am
A 62 year-old Garland man has been convicted and placed on nine month Conditional Release Orders when he appeared in Cowra Local Court charged with stalk/intimidate and damage property.

