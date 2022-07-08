Garland man convicted of stalk/intimidate and damage property

A 62 year-old Garland man has been convicted and placed on nine month Conditional Release Orders when he appeared in Cowra Local Court charged with stalk/intimidate and damage property.
Geoffrey Wright plead guilty to the offences when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely on June 8, 2022.
"He shouldn't have behaved the way he did," Ms Kiely said, before adding she accepted the explanation given to her by Wright's solicitor.
His solicitor told the court her client's name was still on the title of the property where the offences took place.
According to police documents Wright attended a Wyangala property about 12.30pm on May 7 this year and was told to leave.
Police documents revealed that instead of leaving Wright picked up a hatchet which was located near the front door of the property and began to hit the door causing some damage.
Police said Wright also kicked the door multiple times cause the bottom section to break away.
Wright made full admissions to police.
